Movie production company Warner Bros. is looking to cast extras in the Brunswick area for a musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”
According to a press release from On Location Casting, which is handling casting extras locally, anyone interested can fill out a talent application form at onlocationcasting.net.
The press release asks anyone who applies to also send an email to colorpurplefilm@gmail.com with “Color Purple” in the subject line. The email should include a first and last name, phone number, a recent color photo, home address, height, weight and clothing sizes.
Tina Kerr, casting director for On Location Casting, said the film calls for a “variety of people” and costumes.
“It’s a period film, it takes place in the 20s, 30s, 40s, so everyone who participates will have to come in for a fitting,” Kerr said.
The press release states extras will be portraying “African villagers, African American twin children, British soldiers and many other types.” Talent is required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the press release states.
Filming is scheduled around 12-hour days, with extras and background actors making $110 a day plus overtime after 10 hours.
Filming will take place from March 21 to April 7 in multiple locations along the Georgia coast, including Jekyll Island.
“We’re filming for about five days on Jekyll Island, we’ve got eight days in Richmond Hill, we’ve got a couple days in Midway and about three days in Savannah, and then we move to Macon,” Kerr said.
Rather than a remake, Kerr said the new film will be a musical adaption.
“It’s pretty much the original 'Color Purple,' but it’s a musical. There’ll be a lot of singing, a lot of dancing, and a lot of musicians,” Kerr said.
On Location Casting is not directly hiring for performance roles, but Kerr said they’d be “happy to get (applications) in front of the right people for those roles.”