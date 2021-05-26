Two vehicles crashed and caught fire late Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 82 near the Glynn/Brantley county lines, resulting in one person being flown via helicopter to a hospital for treatment of burn injuries, Glynn County Police said.
Other occupants of the two vehicles were outside of the burning vehicles, but additional injuries are not known, police said.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on U.S. 82 near Old Post Road, police said. The crash involved a Dodge pickup truck and a Nissan, police said. Firefighters were in route to extinguish the burning vehicles, police said.
Traffic is presently closed in both directions on U.S. 82 in the area, police said.