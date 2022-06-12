A woman's body was found floating Saturday morning in the Turtle River near Brunswick Cellulose pulp products company, 1400 W. 9th St., Brunswick, according to a Glynn County Police report.
Glynn County Fire-Rescue EMS workers used "a civilian boat to go retrieve the body from the water," police said in a report. Police received the report at 9:18 a.m. Saturday.
The body was not on mill property, as had been previously reported.
“A fisherman discovered the body floating in the public waterway next to the mill,” said C.J. Drake, a spokesman for Brunswick Cellulose. “The body was not found on mill property. It was found in the river, and law enforcement requested our permission to access our property to recover the body from the river.”
