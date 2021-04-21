Traffic has been reopened on U.S. Highway 341 between Brunswick and Jesup after the route was closed for a few hours Wednesday afternoon.
An emergency road closure for U.S. 341 between Brunswick and Jesup was issued Wednesday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Transportation at the request of the Georgia State Patrol. As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, that order has been rescinded, though GDOT urged drivers to use extreme caution if they encounter poor visibility conditions. A fire in the vicinity caused limited visibility along that stretch of roadway, leading to the closure.