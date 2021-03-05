St. Marys City Hall was evacuated for more than an hour Friday morning after city manager Robert Horton discovered a suspicious package outside the building.
Safety protocols were immediately initiated and a bomb-sniffing dog was called to the scene to check the package, which was determined to contain nothing but trash.
Horton said the building was also swept to ensure there weren’t any other potential problems before the all-clear was issued around 10 a.m.
“I walked outside and saw the package,” Horton said. “It was out of place and it raised a concern. We want to be safe.”