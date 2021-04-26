A lunch time squabble turned violent Monday at Brunswick High where one teenage boy stabbed another teenage boy with a pocket knife, said Rod Ellis, Glynn County School Police Chief.
The 17-year-old victim was flown via helicopter to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah with a stab wound to the abdomen, Ellis said.
“The last I heard he was in stable condition,” Ellis said.
Schools police arrested the 15-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed him, Ellis said. He is charged with aggravated assault, Ellis said.
Charges of bringing a weapon to school are pending, he added.
The teen was to be taken to the youth detention center in Waycross, Ellis said.
The fight started around noon in the outdoor dining courtyard, Ellis said.
“They were together with a group of students at lunch, and these two got into a physical fight,” Ellis said. “During that fight, one kid pulled out a knife and stabbed the other one.”
BHS staff members quickly moved in and broke up the fight.
The teen apparently snuck the pocket knife on campus in his pocket.
Knives or any other any item that can be used as a weapon are prohibited on campus, Ellis said.
“It was just a small pocket knife, but it is against the law to have it on campus,” Ellis said. “It’s unfortunate.”
This is the second stabbing at Brunswick High this school year. In September, a 15-year-old student stabbed a 17-year-old student in the small of the back while they were preparing to get on the bus.