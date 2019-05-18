Local police and first responders located the body of a 78-year-old man in the Brunswick River on Saturday afternoon, following a search that was launched several hours earlier when his vehicle was found in the park beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge after his family reported him missing, according the Glynn County Emergency Management.
The deceased was identified as David Tucker.
His vehicle was located in Liberty Harbor Park beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge on Friday evening and his family had reported him missing, EMA officials said.
The county’s search and recovery unit, the state Department of Natural Resources law enforcement division and the county GIS’s drone pilots joined the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments and the Brunswick Fire Department in and land and water search of the area surrounding the park. The park includes a pier onto the Brunswick River.
Police continue to investigate Tucker’s disappearance and death, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brunswick-Glynn 911 Communications Center’s non-emergency line at 912-554-3645, the county police department’s Silent Witness hotline at 264-1333, or police investigations division at 912-554-7802.