Brunswick Police officers arrested a man just before 3:30 p.m. today who they allege stabbed another man before stealing his bike. Charges were still pending as of 3:45 p.m., said Police Capt. Angela Smith.
Smith said police were called to the intersection of Amherst and F streets at approximately 11:40 a.m. today in response to a robbery. When they arrived, they found the injured man, who said he had been stabbed in the back before the alleged thief rode off on his bike. She said the two men had gotten into an altercation immediately before the stabbing occurred.
The bike was found in the 1600 block of MLK and police began a search, she said. They canvassed the area and spoke with nearby residents, eventually tracking the suspect to The Well, a daytime hospitality center for the homeless on Gloucester Street. He appeared to be homeless himself, she said, as his ID indicated that he received mail at The Well.
The victim was familiar with the man who stabbed him, Smith said, but did not know his name. The victim was transported to UF Health Shands in Jacksonville in critical condition due to internal injuries from the stabbing, she said.
She could not immediately say whether the man has a history of run-ins with law enforcement.
"I commend the detectives and officers for quick work," Smith said.
Police are asking anyone with further information on the case to contact Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, call the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516, or to email tips to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.