Already convicted in state court to life in prison for murder, Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael are seeking a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in their upcoming hate crimes trial in U.S. Federal Court in Brunswick, according to a filing late Sunday night.
A hearing on the plea will take place at 10 a.m. today at the federal courthouse, 801 Gloucester St., in downtown Brunswick.
Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael were found guilty of murder Nov. 24, 2021, in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot to death on Feb. 23, 2020, on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The two men armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued the unarmed Arbery to a fatal confrontation where Travis McMichael shot him twice at close range with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun.
A Glynn County jury deliberated for about 10 hours before finding the McMichaels and co-defendant William "Roddie" Bryan guilty of murder, aggravated assault and other charges. The McMichaels were sentenced in state court Jan. 7 to life in prison without chance of parole. Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 20 years. The McMichaels and Bryan are White.
Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, told The News outside the courthouse that the family opposes the arrangement.
“I did not accept the plea deal,” Jones said. “Everything about it upsets us.”
In a statement on social media, Lee Merritt, an attorney working with Abery's family, said Jones was "vehemently against the deal."
"Wanda Cooper Jones kept her promise to Ahmaud Arbery to get her son justice," Merritt wrote on Twitter. "Today the DOJ is attempting to ‘snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.' We will not allow it. The Arbery family has worked too hard to see these men spend the rest of their lives in state custody."
Further, he wrote that the potential for a plea deal "devastated" the family, who feels the DOJ went behind their backs.
"Their wishes are being completely ignored and they do not consent to these accommodations," Merritt's statement reads.
Sunday's filing by the U.S. Department of Justice does not mention Bryan, who joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home with the McMichaels in pursuit and used his pickup truck to block Arbery's escape. Bryan also used his cell phone to record the killing, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it was leaked online in May of 2020.
The McMichaels and Bryan were scheduled to face trial in federal court charged with interference of rights and attempted kidnapping in a trial that begins with jury selection Feb. 7 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick. The McMichaels additionally were facing federal charges of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. Travis McMichael was additionally charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.