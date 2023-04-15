The fire at the Pinova plant in Brunswick is out, and evacuation and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted, according to Glynn County.
The orders were lifted shortly after 10 p.m.
At a press conference 90 minutes before the orders were canceled, Brunswick mayor Cosby Johnson urged residents to follow the guidance.
The plant, located at 2801 Cook Street in Brunswick, caught fire Saturday morning. The blaze reignited Saturday afternoon, leading to a flurry of shelter-in-place orders for Brunswick and parts of St. Simons Island north of the airport, and eventually an evacuation order for the half-mile area around the plant.
A temporary shelter was set up at Howard Coffin Park for evacuees.
Efforts to control the blaze Saturday afternoon included using airdrops on the site. Assistant Brunswick Fire Chief Laurence Cargile said that a “foam operation” has successfully been set up to help contain the fire.
“The latest report that I have is the flames are under control due to the foam operations,” said Cargile at the news conference Saturday evening. “We’re going to continue those operations until the scene is completely controlled.”
The Brunswick Fire Department received local aid from the Glynn County and Jekyll fire departments, as well as out-of-town assistance from Savannah, Jacksonville and Wayne County fire departments, among others.
The fire first ignited around sunrise Saturday and sent a black cloud of smoke over the St. Simons Sound and the southern tip of St. Simons Island before firefighters knocked it down. The blaze sparked again at around 2 p.m. prompting another response by firefighters from both the Brunswick and Glynn County fire departments. Brunswick Police officers, the State Fire Marshall, the Environmental Protection Division and the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency were on scene as well.
The morning fire burned a terpene resin produced at the plant, which is organic material, meaning it posed no immediate threat to public safety, a source close to the firefight said. When the fire ignited again in the afternoon, other chemicals may have burned as well.
Brunswick resident Michelle Little, who watched from outside the fence Saturday morning, said the firefighters had the morning fire under control in 30 minutes or less. Fire crews were still putting water onto the fire at 9 a.m.
The black smoke was again visible from across the F.J. Torras Causeway and around the mainland when the fire began raging again in the afternoon.
A message sent from Glynn County said there were no injuries in the morning blaze and that there was no immediate concern for public safety at the time.
Pinova is processes specialty rosin and polyterpene resin from wood. The resin is used in numerous applications including fragrances and food products. Pinova is a subsidiary of DRT, an international company specializing in plant-based raw materials.
Terpene Resin is a hydrocarbon material and therefore is highly flammable.