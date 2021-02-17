Harris Teeter has now withdrawn its request for a permit that would allow construction of gas pumps near the supermarket on St. Simons Island, county officials say.
According to Glynn County Planning Manager Stefanie Leif, Harris Teeter decided to drop the permit application because there was no assurance the Glynn County Commission would agree to defer the application before the local governing body’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The company will have to wait six months before submitting another application for the gas pumps, starting from square one and going through the Islands Planning Commission again.
Garrett Maravetz, a Harris Teeter real estate specialist, declined to comment earlier today on the rationale for pulling the permit application.
According to plans filed with the Glynn County Community Development Department, the company wanted to tear down a building currently occupied by Signature Properties Group and replace it with seven fuel pumps, an attendant kiosk, canopy and some parking spaces.
The county commission was set to consider the application at a meeting at 6 p.m. tomorrow.
The withdrawal comes after the Islands Planning Commission recommended in a 5-2 vote last month that the county commission deny the application. Several island residents spoke in opposition to the permit request during a public hearing at the meeting.