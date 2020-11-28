The shipwrecked Golden Ray’s presence on the St. Simons Sound shrunk by about 104 feet and 3,100 tons this morning, its recently separated bow hoisted from the water by the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel at around dawn.
The gargantuan chunk of the previously 656-foot-long shipwreck hung suspended in the arch of the crane vessel for several hours Saturday, prompting a steady stream of curious onlookers who braved a constant drizzle from gray skies just to get a look at the three-ring spectacle from the St. Simons Island Pier. As the barge Julie B patiently slid between the VB 10,000’s twin hulls, a huge splash burst out of the water around 10:30 a.m.
It was only an SUV plunging from the exposed crosscut of ship’s decks, just one of some 4,200 vehicles that were on board the Golden Ray when it capsized while heading out to sea on Sept 8, 2019.
“I can tell you, it was probably a car,” Chris Graff, of Unified Command’s Gallagher Marine Systems, shared with spectators on the pier.
But that is why the 1-mile perimeter mesh-net barrier was constructed around the shipwreck months in advance of this nuts-and-bolts phase of the salvage operation.
“That’s what the EPB is for,” said Coast Guard Lt. Command Dan Donovan, another Unified Command adding commentary from the pier. “The EPB’s doing its job.”
Salvors were awaiting early afternoon’s slack tide, the optimum time for dropping a gargantuan chunk of steel from the nation’s largest crane vessel onto the largest barge in the United States. The barge Julie B would then back out of the east gate of the environmental protection barrier and haul the bow section away to its specially designed mooring on the Turtle River, above Colonel’s Island at the Port of Brunswick.
This first cut into the VB 10,000 was officially completed at 2:01 a.m. Saturday, three weeks after it began on Nov. 6. That is when the massive anchor chain completed its path through the ship from the bottom up, powered by shearing tension and the VB 10,000’s muscular system of winches and pulleys – surely the world’s largest chain saw.
The bow section was estimated at 104 feet long, 136 feet across and 113 feet high, weighing about 3,100 metric tons, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Including accumulated sediment and water trapped inside, contractors T&T Salvage estimated the total lift at a mindbogglingly hefty 6,000 metric tons, Himes said. The VB 10,000’s lifting capacity is 7,500 tons.
Longtime St. Simons Islander Tom Lines was stirred to come down the pier by the distant machinations of that lifting process at around 6 a.m. Saturday. He lives 2 miles away on Wood Avenue near Coast Guard Beach.
“I’ve seen a lot going on on St. Simons over the years,” Lines said around 8 a.m., when only a handful had yet ventured onto the pier. “But nothing like this. This just needs to be over with. Let’s get beautiful St. Simons back.”
Navy veterans Laurence Toews and Jerry Lipson are just glad they did not miss this momentous occasion. The two have been following the Golden Ray shipwreck from the start, and they drove up on motorbikes from central Florida.
“Seeing a ship like, man, it’s just crazy,” said Toews, 66, of Orlando. “I never thought I would live to see something like this. It’s just crazy. In my entire life, I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Now, there are only six more cuts to go and seven more pieces to haul away.