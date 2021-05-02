Several neighboring fire departments are assisting Brunswick firefighters in battling blazes Sunday night at a warehouse at Mayor’s Point in the Port of Brunswick in the city’s south end, said Alex Eaton, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency.
In a brief text, Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley described the incident Sunday as an “explosion” at the warehouse, which is owned by Montreal-based biofuel company Logistec and is used to store wood pellets.
Eaton said the fire apparently was the result of spontaneous combustion, resulting from a build-up of heat within the massive piles of wood pellets inside the warehouse.
Construction of the 139,000-square-foot aluminum building was completed in October of 2016. It replaced two smaller wood-framed buildings that burned down during a fire in July of 2015. Logistic ships wood chips to European countries for use as biofuel in power plants.
City firefighters have fought several smaller blazes at the building since, all the result of spontaneous combustion from heat buildup within the massive piles of wood chips.
Glynn County firefighters are assisting the city fire department in battling the blazes, as are firefighters from Camden, Chatham and Brantley, Eaton said. The fire was first reported moments before 8 p.m. Sunday, according to emergency scanner traffic.