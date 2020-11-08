Shearing off the first large chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray suffered a setback early Saturday afternoon when a link broke in the massive chain used to cut it, Unified Command said Sunday morning.
The break occurred 25 hours after the VB 10,000 crane vessel began cutting the bow section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command. Workers repaired the broken link and cutting resumed, Unified Command said in a statement released about 7 a.m. Sunday.
Each link in the anchor chain used in the cutting is 1 ½ feet long and weighs more than 80 pounds. When the break occurred, workers retrieved the chain and repaired it, Unified Command said. The chain also was inspected for “any additional fatigue,” the report said.
The VB 10,000 is using a system of pulleys and winches to power the chain’s back-and-forth cutting motion. The cutting occurs with high tension as the winches pull the chains upward from the sunken port side of the ship. Each of the seven anchor chains used for the task are already in place, having been fed through the seabed underneath the sunken port side and draped over the exposed starboard side.
While a similar salvaging project occurred several years ago in the English Channel, the efforts to remove the Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound is an undertaking of unprecedented scope, Unified Command said. Information gained by the delays caused in this initial cut provide learning opportunities to make ensuing cuts run more smoothly, Unified Command said.
“The cutting process was carefully engineered and modeled, but it remains a highly complex operation,” said Deputy Incident Commander Tom Wiker of Gallagher Marine Systems. “The is the first of seven cuts. During each cut we will continue fine-tuning our cutting parameters, including speed and tension of the chain, to improve its efficiency. Though the cut is taking longer than expected, we’re gaining valuable knowledge that will guide the rest of this operation.”
Unified Command had estimated each cut into the ship would take 24 hours of nonstop cutting by the hulking, 255-foot-tall VB 10,000, the largest crane vessel of its kind in the U.S. But the VB 10,000 was only halfway to completing the task Saturday as the 24-hour mark passed, U.S. Coast Guard Commander D.J. Donovan said.
Donovan noted that a lightning storm passing through the sound earlier Saturday prompted a pause in the cutting action. The crew and commanders of the VB 10,000 vessel hope to make each cut into the ship continuous, but the stoppage Saturday morning was unavoidable for safety reason, Unified Command said.
“They saw some lightning strike, so they held off,” he said.