A fire Tuesday evening on the top floor of a condominium building at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island prompted the temporary evacuation of numerous people, although Glynn County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported, fire-recue Capt. Joe Poppell said.
The fire started at around 6:28 p.m. in the ceiling of an outdoor breezeway on the fourth floor of the south tower condominium building, located adjacent to the King and Prince hotel, 201 Arnold Road on St. Simons Island, Poppell said. Breezes spread the fire from there to the ceiling of an adjoining condominium unit, located on the west side of the building, he said.
Glynn County Fire-Rescue Department responded with firetrucks and firefighters from all three island fire stations, plus a firetruck from the mainland, Poppell said. Firefighters entered the burning unit and extinguished the fire, which caused minimal damage elsewhere, he said.
The owner of the burned unit is from out of town and was not there at the time, he said.
“Nobody was hurt, which is the best thing,” Poppell said. “The wind pushed the fire into the ceiling of the condo right next to it, into the ceiling on one of the bedrooms. They were able to get in there and pull the ceiling down and contain the fire. We got in there and knocked it down pretty fast.”
At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Poppell said residents and occupants of the condominium building would be permitted to return to their units later tonight. Glynn County police officers responded and oversaw the evacuation of “a good bit of people who live there,” Poppell said.
“We evacuated the whole building, just to be on the safe side,” he said.
Poppell would not speculate on the cause of the fire. County fire marshals were on scene Tuesday night, investigating the fire, he said.