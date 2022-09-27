Glynn County Fire-Rescue is distributing sand for sandbags to area residents at fire stations No. 1, 2, 4 and 6 across the county.
Each station had been given an allotment of sandbags to distribute, but all were given away by 3:30 p.m., said Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo. Residents are welcome to bring their own bags and fill them from the sand piles at each station, he said.
The four stations can be found at:
• Fire Station No. 1 — 4310 Community Road in Brunswick
• Fire Station No. 2 — 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island
• Fire Station No. 4 — 3581 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island
• Fire Station No. 6 — 3320 U.S. 17, near I-95 Exit 29
“If folks have their own bags they want to bring and fill, they can do that,” said Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen.