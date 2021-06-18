The response to a plane crash Friday morning is no longer considered a search and rescue mission.
It is now a recovery effort, said Capt. Larry Bruce, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls to report a small, fixed wing aircraft appeared to be in trouble before crashing into the river.
Florida authorities joined the investigation after Camden investigators were unable to locate the aircraft on the Georgia side of the river.
The aircraft was found on the Florida side. Bruce said the Florida Highway Patrol now has jurisdiction in the investigation.
Bruce said he didn’t have any information about where the flight originated, the number of occupants or details about the potential cause of the crash.
Bruce said he would not answer any questions, adding the Florida Highway Patrol has jurisdiction and will release more details later.