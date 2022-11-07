Update 11:45 a.m.: Firefighters battled the fire at Symrise early Monday morning for two hours but had to drop back after running out of water.
"They continued to fight the fire until the on-site water diminished,'' Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said in a morning news conference.
He said the fire is contained, but not under control and that firefighters are not actively fighting it.
"We not going to rush in," Prosswimmer said. "We're going to take very calculated, slow steps."
The fire started with an three explosions at the plant.
The plant is located at 209 SCM Road, across U.S. 17 from the Georgia Ports Authority's Colonels Island Terminal. Residents of Satilla Shores, Royal Oaks, Sanctuary Cove and Hickory Bluff have been ordered to evacuate because of the potential for the release of hydrogen peroxide pyrene, which he described as "a volatile chemical" used in the production of fragrances.
There were 1.3 million gallons of water on site and tankers are restoring the water supply, Prosswimmer said. Prosswimmer also said firefighters used foam and deluge systems to battle the fire and that two hazardous material teams were at the scene.
Glynn County Commissioner Wayne Neal said about 100 households had evacuated and that the county had established a shelter that no one has used.
Prosswimmer said the public is the main focus of responders and "we will evacuate more than we need to evacuate."
He also said that the evacuation is based partly on the wind and that the National Weather Service is advising the team on the wind.
He also said that two schools 2.3 miles from the plant are sheltering in place. The two schools are Satilla Marsh Elementary and Risley Middle School.
The south side of the Port of Brunswick was evacuated at 6:30 a.m.
Hazmat (hazardous materials) crews from Savannah and Jacksonville are among the host of outside agencies who have converged at the port to assist local firefighters with incident at Symrise, said Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza.
“We’ve got a lot of responders here and everybody is coming together and working as a team to address this in the most efficient and expedient manner,” Leanza said. “We have a lot of coordination here.”
Update 9:54 a.m.: A fire at the Symrise chemical plant on Colonel's Island in the Port of Brunswick has been contained, but not before Monday's predawn blazes prompted Glynn County authorities to order the evacuation of residents within a mile-radius of the facility, according to county officials.
Citizens evacuating due to the industrial fire at Symrise can take shelter at the Ballard Complex gym, 323 Old Jesup Road, says Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen. Those evacuating from northern Camden County can take shelter at the PSA Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland, according to the Camden County Emergency Management Agency.
Update 9 a.m.: A fire at the Symrise plant in Glynn County prompting local authorities to call for residents within a one-mitle radius of the plant to evacuate is contained, according to county officials.
The plant is located at 209 SCM Road, across U.S. 17 from the Georgia Ports Authority's Colonels Island Terminal.
The county issued the evacuation notice to the Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks neighborhoods in southern Glynn and the Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove neighborhoods in northern Camden County.
Residents of neighborhoods within a mile radius are still being asked to evacuate while those within a three mile radius are being told to shelter in place, according to county spokeswoman Katie Baasen. Schools are also under shelter-in-place orders due to a risk of explosion at the Symrise plant.
The fire has been contained and is expected to burn out, according to Baasen. One firefighter was injured during efforts to extinguish the blaze, she said.
A drone was sent over the facility to locate the hotspot and responders intend to begin investigating soon, Baasen said.
The call originally came in at around 3:56 a.m. today, Baasen said, prompting immediate evacuation of the facility.
Update 8:40 a.m.: "We're going," said Rich Skovran, a Hickory Bluff resident, while checking on his neighbors. One of his neighbors was a 96-year-old who did not subscribe to emergency alerts. Others required medical equipment like oxygen tanks.
"They're not in good shape," he added.
But he said he would not leave them without trying to help.
"You've got to do that. You can't leave and come back and they're gone," Skovran said.
County Manager Bill Fallon said Glynn County law enforcement had begun evacuating the Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks neighborhoods based on a change in wind direction.
The Brunswick Port Authority evacuated the south side of the port facility at around 6:30 a.m., Fallon added.
Update 8:15 a.m.: The Camden County Sheriff's Office sent cars with loud speaker systems to advise people living along Dover Bluff Road, including the Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove neighborhoods, to shelter in place or evacuate the area, per the sheriff's office. A temporary shelter for evacuees has been set up in Kingsland.
Original article:
“This is a chemical plant, and right now it is contained in a retaining wall but there is a possibility,” said Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen.
Jacksonville hazmat crews were on the scene, and an evacuation had been called in a one-mile radius while a shelter-in-place order was issued in a three-mile radius.
Emergency responders are working under the presumption of a potential explosion with a one-mile blast zone, she said. Law enforcement are helping Hickory Bluff residents evacuate with the Satilla Shores neighborhood, and Satilla Marsh and Risley Middle are all under shelter-in-place orders. School buses are avoiding the Satilla Shores area, said Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis.
A plume of smoke could be seen from the top of the Sidney Lanier Bridge this morning as the fire raged at the plant on the Glynn-Camden County border. Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said the fire may have been caused by some chemical tanks potentially containing hydrogen peroxide. Glynn County Fire Rescue was leading firefighting efforts, he said.
According to Baasen, the Jekyll Island and Nahunta fire departments were both on the scene and the Jacksonville firefighters were en route as of 7:20 a.m.
The Symrise plant on Colonel's Island is part of global chemical manufacturing company that specializes in the production of fragrances, flavors and nutrition.
This is a developing story, check back frequently for updates.