The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a midday shooting in the 2600 block of Johnston Street.
Officers and Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies had taped off most of the block at around 1 p.m. today and had put out at least a dozen evidence markers along the street as a small group of people gathered to observe.
The police department confirmed there are two victims who were shot, but have released no other information because the investigation was just getting underway.
This is a developing story.