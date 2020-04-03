Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Glynn County on Friday, bringing the total to 23 in the county, 115 in the eight-county Coastal Health District and 5,831 in the state.
According to the Coastal Health District, on top of Glynn’s 23 reported cases, Camden County reported six cases; McIntosh, two; Chatham, 58; Effingham, six; Bryan, 12; Liberty, seven; and Long one.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, leaving the total at four — three in Chatham County and one in Bryan. None have been reported in Glynn, Camden or McIntosh counties.
The number if cases statewide rose by 387 from the 5,444 reported on Thursday. Statewide deaths rose from 176 to 184.
The majority of those infected were between the ages of 18 and 59, or 59 percent, followed by those 60 and older, 36 percent. Minors account for only 1 percent.
Nearly all of the five counties reporting the highest number of cases are in North Georgia, around Atlanta, with Dougherty County being the only exception.
Fulton, Dekalb, Cobb and Gwinnett counties have reported 882, 448, 381 and 329 cases, respectively. Dougherty County reported 560 cases, and the highest number of deaths in a single county at 30.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.