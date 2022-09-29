Tropical Storm Ian to bring 'destructive surf' tonight

After cutting across the middle of Florida on Thursday and returning to the Atlantic Ocean just north of Cape Canaveral, Tropical Storm Ian could strengthen once again into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall again in South Carolina.
As of 3 p.m., the storm was off Florida's East Coast between Cape Canaveral and Daytona Beach and traveling 9 mph. As it passes the Golden Isles overnight tonight, the National Weather Service warns residents to expect flooding, tropical storm-force winds — hurricane conditions possible in some locations — and rough waters along the coast.
High tide will peak at 11:33 p.m. on St. Simons Island and 12:05 a.m. in Brunswick. Along with intermittent heavy rain and a 3-6 foot storm surge, the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency and other local authorities urge residents to prepare.
“There are concerns with the amount of water that came up at high tide today … and if that’s going to happen at night. They’re expecting it (flooding) to be a lot higher," said Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen. "To reiterate, just be careful. If you’re out and about, you may not want to drive through some things if you get to a road that’s not passable."
The NWS forecasts conditions to begin improving Friday, with some sunny weather forecast in Brunswick on Saturday.
For updates on the storm, visit hurricanes.gov and facebook.com/glynncountyema.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the storm to travel along the East Coast out at sea, bypassing Georgia and making landfall again in South Carolina.
The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Brunswick for residents seeking shelter from now-Tropical Storm Ian at 2900 Albany St.
Red Cross will staff the shelter during the storm as needed. Staff members arrived Wednesday to set up and evaluate needs and resources. The shelter has a 75-person capacity. Organizers have asked citizens to seek this shelter if they need a safer shelter or have a compromised living situation during the storm.
Space in the shelter is available on a first-come, first-served basis and will not be available after the storm passes.
The Sidney Lanier Bridge is closed until the storm passes and Georgia Department of Transportation engineers can conduct a safety inspection. All non-essential Glynn County, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Glynn County School System offices are closed, as are court facilities. School is canceled today, as are classes at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. College of Coastal Georgia has shifted all classes online.
The same is true for McIntosh County and Camden County. Ferry services to Sapelo Island are suspended until at least Saturday, when the Department of Natural Resources will conduct a safety assessment.
Several weekend events in the area have been canceled, including CoastFest, the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk and the Island Players’ performances of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” A summit to discuss the issue of homelessness in the community scheduled for Oct. 5 has also been canceled.