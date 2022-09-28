The National Weather Service office in Jacksonville expects tropical storm force winds arriving as early as this evening, although more likely early tomorrow morning, as Hurricane Ian spins through the Southeast U.S.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS also forecasts rainfall of around 6-10 inches in the Southeast Georgia area, with local amounts differing. Tropical storm force winds are around 35-45 mph. Gusts could reach hurricane strength near the coast, but will be weaker further inland, according to the NWS.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts “considerable” flooding for Southeast Georgia. Both Glynn and Camden counties are under a storm surge warning, tropical storm warning and flood watch.
The Georgia Department of Transportation current has no concrete plans to close the Sidney Lanier Bridge on U.S. 17, F.J. Torras Causeway to St. Simons Island or the Downing Musgrove Causeway to Jekyll Island, said GDOT spokeswoman Jill Nagel, but any closures will be dictated by weather conditions.
If sustained wind speeds reach 40-45 mph, GDOT is prepared to close the Sidney Lanier, Nagel said. At that speed and at the height of the Sidney Lanier, driving can be very dangerous.
The causeways will only close if they become impassible due to flooding, Nagel added.
No evacuation orders or curfews are planned for Glynn County or the city of Brunswick, but county spokeswoman Katie Baasen said the county encourages residents of low-lying areas known to flood during high tide and heavy rains to consider taking shelter somewhere that is not prone to flooding.
“If your home or business flooded during Irma or Tammy, this is going to be like that. Take precautions now,” Baasen advised.
Southwest Florida is expected to get the worst of it, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Areas in and around Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, could experience a “devastating” 15 to 20 foot storm surge, along with extreme rainfall and 100-130 mph sustained winds.
“Persistent strong winds will essentially pile water up and continually direct the rapidly rising water into the bays, inlets and tidal rivers including Charlotte Harbor, the Peace River and the Caloosahatchee River with waves on top of this water level increase,” according to AccuWeather. “The storm surge will threaten people and property. Due the slow movement of the storm, the storm surge can persist increasing the risk for significant damage and threatening to cut-off communities.”
Flooded roadways can hide life-threatening dangers, such as downed power lines and swift currents, she said.
“We like to say ‘turn around, don’t drown.’ It may look calm on the top, but a current can sweep a vehicle away. Do not try to go past barricades,” Nagel said.
The GDOT has crews on standby to place stop signs at intersections if traffic signals lose power and to repair them swiftly after the storm, she added.
“We ask everyone to stay off the roadway after the hurricane has passed so our crews, Georgia Power, all the utilities can get out there and remove trees and downed power lines,” she said. “We ask people not to be on the roadway if possible.”
A repaving project on Gloucester Street will also be halted for the duration of the storm and response efforts, she said.
The News will continue to provide updates on the storm’s progress and impacts to the Golden Isles.
For information on Hurricane Ian and other local updates, you can also visit:
For resources on preparing for a major weather event, visit:
• gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia/make-plan/plan-evacuate
• gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia/make-plan/georgia-pets