Transfer of Section 3 to Julie B under way in sound

The transferal of a chunk of shipwreck from one barge to another got under way Friday morning in the St. Simons Sound, the first step in a complex operation to haul away two sections of the remains of the Golden Ray at once, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Guided by tugboats, a dry dock barge carrying Section 3 of the shipwreck slid through a gate in the environmental protection barrier. Its cargo stretching to more than 130 feet of above the deck, the barge then slid between the twin hulls of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel. Connected by sturdy polymer straps, the VB 10,000 then employed its winches, wire rigging and pulleys to hoist Section 3 from the deck of the dry dock barge.
The next step in the operation involves transferring Section 3 to the Julie B, which is likely to take place over the weekend.
When the dry dock barge pulls out, the barge Julie B will then move into the EPB and underneath the VB 10,000. The barge will be lowered on the deck of the Julie B, where crews will weld it securely into specially designed cradles that will steady the section for the journey to Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, La.
Section 2 weighed 3,640 metric tons when the VB 10,000 powered a massive cutting chain that separated it from the rest of the half-submerged shipwreck in early July. The section was hauled away aboard a dry dock barge to a site off of Bay Street on the East River in Brunswick, where crews and cranes have removed numerous vehicles from its cargo hold.
When the transfer of Section 3 is complete, salvors plan to repeat the process to place Section 6 into another specially made cradle on the Julie B’s deck. After securing both, the Julie B and its complement of tugboats will deliver the two sections to MARS.
Stretching to 400 feet, the Julie B is the largest barge operating in U.S. waters.
Section 6 was separated from the shipwreck in late July. Like Section 3, Section 6 had been docked aboard a dry dock barge at the 615 Bay St. site while cars were removed from its cargo hold. It weighed 3,695 metric tons when it was separated.
Once the transfer of both sections is complete and the Julie B is under way with it double-load of cargo, salvors and the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 will return their attentions to removing Section 4 — the last remaining section of ship wreckage in the St. Simons Sound. Section 5, the next-to-last section, was separated and hauled to a mooring on the East River earlier this month.
The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles. Texas-based T&T Salvage commenced in November with a plan to use the VB 10,000 to cut the shipwreck into eights sections for removal from the sound.
The 1-mile-perimeter EPB consists of mesh netting below, designed to contain the untold dozens of ships that have slipped loose during the cutting, lifting and removal process. The EPB also has oil-retention boom lining its surface, although the boom has had limited success is containing oil leaking from the shipwreck due to the sound’s swift tidal currents.