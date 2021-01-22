A train car derailed Friday in downtown St. Marys, blocking the intersection of City Smitty Drive and Borrell Boulevard for more than three hours.
Paul Pleasant, general manager of St. Marys Railroad, said heavy equipment was used to put the car back on the tracks. As for the cause, that's still unknown.
“We have to inspect what happened,” he said.
Derailments are more common than many people realize, and they can happen for a variety of reasons, Pleasant said. The one thing for certain is speed was not a factor. Trains traveling the area where the derailment happened can travel no faster than 15 mph and are usually moving even slower.
Pleasant said he is confident the road will reopen by Saturday.
“This is the first time this has happened to us in years because we do such a good job maintaining the tracks,” he said. “We’ll be running trains tomorrow.”
The accident had no impact on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, which uses a separate spur for deliveries, Pleasant said.