Rick Townsend will succeed state House District 179 Rep. Don Hogan as one of Glynn County’s representatives under the Gold Dome in Atlanta.
Only 24 ballots remained to be counted as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Six were provisional ballots, 16 were ballots cast electronically by overseas citizens and service members, and two were ballots for which incorrect voter information had been provided, but can be correct by Friday, according to Chris Channell, Glynn County elections supervisor.
Voters in the Republican primary runoff for the state House District 179 seat gave Townsend a solid majority over his opponent, Bob Duncan. Townsend had earned 1,692 of the 2,880 votes cast in the race, 58.75% of the total. Duncan trailed at 1,188 votes, or 41.25%.
Townsend faces no Democrat challengers.
Duncan and Townsend competed closely in the general primary, taking 35.3% and 39.7% respectively. John Killgallon, a third Republican vying for the seat, took roughly 25% of the vote. All three live on St. Simons Island.
Outgoing Rep. Don Hogan has served three terms in the house seat representing the southern portion of mainland Glynn County, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island. His final term ends at the end of this year.
Mike Hodges was leading Jeff Jones in the state Senate District 3 race as of 9 p.m., but not all votes had been counted in that race by press time. The Senate District 3 seat represents parts of Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Ware, Brantley and Charleton counties.
As of 9 p.m., Hodges held a sizable lead over Jones at 68.4% to 31.6%. Hodges had garnered 4,621 votes to Jones’ 2,139.
The winner of the Senate District 3 race will also face no Democrat challengers.
The state Senate general primary race was another three-way between Hodges, Jones and fellow Republican Nora Lott Haynes. Haynes earned 19% of the vote in that race to Hodges 46.7 percent and Jones’ 34.3%, which put Jones and Hodges in a runoff.
Hodges, Jones and Haynes live on St. Simons Island.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill announced in January that she would not be seeking reelection due to her husband’s health. She served one term, which will end at the end of this year.
Check thebrunswicknews.com later today for the final results in each race.