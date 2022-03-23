The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a tornado warning for Glynn County until 5:30 p.m.
At 5:03 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Waverly, moving at 35 mph. A tornado was indicated by radar, according to the weather service.
The storm is expected to impact areas around Brunswick at 5:20 p.m., Jekyll Island around 5:25 p.m. and St. Simons Island around 5:30 p.m. The weather service recommends anyone in the path of the storm take shelter now in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor. If you are in a vehicle, mobile home or outdoors, move to a substantial shelter as soon as possible.