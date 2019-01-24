A 13-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection with a fire Wednesday afternoon that engulfed a home at 142 Bel Air Circle, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff for the Glynn County Police Department.
A neighbor called 911 at 2:17 p.m. after smelling smoke and discovering the house fire. She told The News that a boy was standing across the road from the burning home when she discovered the fire and that he ran away as the fires grew.
Glynn County firefighters arrived at 2:21 p.m. and had the fire contained at 2:40 p.m.
The boy was later escorted back to the scene of the fire by two county police officers. The home was rented by Santia Reed, who lived there with her two sons. Reed, a co-owner of Sistas’ Kitchen Restaurant, told The News the boy was a cousin who had stayed the previous night at the home, as he often does.
The flames left gaping holes in the roof near the front door of the home and considerable fire damage elsewhere in the house. Firefighters had not determined the estimated damage.
Reed arrived in a Nissan sedan as firefighters were securing the scene, still wearing her Sistas' Kitchen work apron. She collapsed in sobs on the hood of the car upon seeing the fire damage to the home that contained all her valuables.
"I lost everything," she told The News.
Late Wednesday night, Scott announced that county fire investigators and county police investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set by a 13-year-old boy.
Police and firefighters continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department’s arson unit at 912-554-7779, the police investigation unit at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.