The Well on Gloucester Street will be closing its doors temporarily at the request of the city of Brunswick.
"Please accept this letter as formal notice from my office to request that the Well, located at 1101 Gloucester Street, Brunswick, Georgia, immediately close its door and cease all operations," reads a letter from Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson to the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, a nonprofit that operates The Well.
"As you are aware, in the past several months there have been multiple, violent attacks on city residents, business owners and those experiencing indigent circumstances. These attacks, while not always occurring on the aforementioned property, all share some discernible connection to the Well."
The Well is a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless.
In a statement to The News, the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, a nonprofit that operates The Well, said he received the letter on Saturday and had since come to an agreement with Johnson to close facility for 65 days. The date of The Well’s closure has not yet been determined, Culpepper said, but he expects to hear at tonight’s city commission meeting when the municipal government wants the closure to begin.
“The offer was to close for 65 days unless the city comes back and asks us to reopen,” Culpepper told The News this morning. “I can’t tell you exactly how this is going to play out.”
Johnson has no authority to take official action without a vote of the full five-member city commission, of which the mayor serves as chair. No other commissioners signed onto the letter, and the only other city official copied on it was City Attorney Brian Corry.
Culpepper said The Well’s staff will continue serving the homeless, just not in the building at 1101 Gloucester St.
“We’re naturally concerned about the people we’ve been serving. I can’t tell you what any of them are going to do at this point,” Culpepper said. “We’re going to encourage them to get reconnected to friends and family while we’re closed.
“Hopefully if and when we reopen, they won’t need us. But we’re not sure about those who don’t have a place to go.”
In his statement Culpepper said he hopes the city will provide accommodation for FaithWorks as it works “to serve those most vulnerable in our community while we work towards a long-term solution that benefits both the city and the citizens we serve,” Culpepper wrote in the statement.
Culpepper’s statement also said that FaithWorks and Johnson met on two occasions since the letter was delivered “to discuss both a near-term solution to the mayor’s request and address the greater homeless and behavioral health issues affecting our city.”
The News submitted an open-records request for a copy of the letter on Monday. City Attorney Brian Corry said this morning that the city will respond to the request today.
This announcement comes as members of the Brunswick City Commission and the general public have targeted The Well as a primary factor in recent violent incidents involving homeless people, the most recent being an alleged assault on a woman in front of the restaurant, Maggie Mae’s, across Gloucester Street from City Hall.
That incident on April 12 was the fifth involving homeless people and violence since Feb. 27 in downtown Brunswick. Other incidents were the stabbing of a downtown merchant, an armed robbery of a bike, another armed robbery with a machete and a home invasion and rape of a minor in which the victim was allegedly tortured for five hours.
Culpepper has told The News in past interviews that only one of the people who police have arrested for the recent incidents has had any recent contact with The Well.
“We understand the concerns that have been raised in the community, but it’s tough to have to figure out how to adjust to serve those we feel like we’re called to serve, but we’ll figure it out,” Culepper said.
The city commission has imposed a moratorium on new homeless shelters through mid-May while it works on a new ordinance restricting homeless shelters and homeless service providers in the city limits. Commissioners will take a vote on that ordinance tonight at 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It will be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.