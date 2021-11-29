With temperatures forecast to drop into the mid-30s tonight, The Well in downtown Brunswick is calling for volunteers to keep the homeless shelter open as a warming station through the night.
Volunteers can sign up at signup.com/go/ZAAtHva.
The Well needs at least five volunteers to work three shifts alongside shelter staff, two for the 4-7 p.m. shift, two for the 7-10 p.m. shift and one for the overnight shift, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, which operates The Well.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the mid-30s on the coast and below freezing inland tonight.
“When you get further away from the water it’ll drop pretty quickly,” said NWS meteorologist Kirsten Chaney.
The NWS also released an overnight frost advisory for inland Glynn and Camden counties, which encompasses roughly the western half of each.