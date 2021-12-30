People looking for a COVID-19 test or who are experiencing mild symptoms of the disease are overwhelming the Southeast Georgia Health System’s emergency care and immediate care centers.
“Unfortunately, our emergency and immediate care centers are severely overcrowded with patients seeking COVID-19 tests because they’ve been exposed or are experiencing mild symptoms,” SGHS President and CEO Michael Scherneck said in a statement. “We’re asking the community to please consider their level of urgency when seeking care at one of our Centers.”
He said those looking for a test or experiencing mild symptoms should instead go to a local testing center or to the nearest pharmacy.
“It is important that our staff be available to care for the patients who are seriously ill or who require urgent medical attention,” Scherneck said.
A press release from the SGHS attributed the sudden rush for tests and treatment to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Glynn and Camden counties.
The Georgia Department of Public Health offers free drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Glynn County at 3011 Kemble Avenue in the parking lot across from the SGHS emergency care center from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on New Year’s Day.
To pre-register for a COVID-19 test, visit gachd.org/covidtest or call 912-230-9744.
Free walk-in COVID-19 tests are also available in Camden County on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 202 Lakeshore Drive in St. Marys. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 912-882-6767.
That location is closed on Friday.
The best option against COVID-19 is prevention, Scherneck said, which includes vaccination, booster shots, frequent hand-washing, social distancing and mask wearing in crowded settings.
“Of course, as always, we are here for the patients who need us,” Scherneck said. “If you’re having any type of serious medical emergency or injury you should immediately go to our emergency care center or call 911.”