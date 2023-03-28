Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.
The news comes as calls continue for county police to make arrests and as images circulate on social media.
Images of the alleged incident depict the St. Simons Island teen taped to a chair, covered in paint and various other substances with what appears to be four teenage boys posing behind him.
The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office meanwhile is asking for patience in the investigation in statements released on Tuesday while urging the public not to “assume that social media posts are the actual facts of the case.”
The condition of Lehrkamp, who has been hospitalized since being left at the emergency room on March 21, was updated via a GoFundMe online fundraiser that had raised more than $77,000 as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Its organizer, Erika Keller, said in the update that as of Tuesday morning, Lehrkamp had transitioned out of ICU at Southeast Georgia Health System.
“He will now begin the next stages of his care and treatment. Please continue to pray for Trent as this part of the journey begins,” the update said.
The fundraiser was created after the image of Lehrkamp taped to a chair and videos depicting a gathering at which a male sprayed Lehrkamp with a water hose were posted to social media.
The images and posts prompted Glynn County Police to announce Sunday that it had been investigating the incident following Lehrkamp being dropped off at the emergency room with a blood alcohol level of .464 and breathing only six times per minute.
The report of the March 21 incident, released this week by the Glynn County Police Department, said Lehrkamp’s father, Mark Lehrkamp, told police that Trent “never returns home normal” when he goes to the house where the incident occurred. Other times Mark Lehrkamp had seen his son following visits to the home when Trent had appeared to be high or drunk. Trent recently needed stitches for a laceration above his right eye after one visit, Mark Lehrkamp told police.
A week prior to the March 21 incident, on March 17, Mark Lehrkamp told officers Trent came home covered in “WD-40, vomit, paint glue, egg yolk and spray paint,” according to the report.
Lehrkamp turned over images and videos of the aftermath of past incidents to police as well.
No arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.
Interim Glynn County Police Chief O’Neal Jackson said Tuesday his department is being as thorough and complete as possible in the investigation. That is why he said the department has been consulting with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
“The more resources we have available, the better off this investigation will be,” Jackson said.
Previous statements by police said investigators served search warrants at the St. Simons Island residence where the incident allegedly occurred and have been interviewing people and gathering electronic evidence that is being analyzed with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
People at Monday’s vigil say now is the time for an arrest. The groundswell of those calls includes Kody Zeigler, who is a fellow 2022 Glynn Academy graduate with Trent Lerhkamp. Zeigler and Lerhkamp’s lockers were next to each other in the locker room and the two became friends.
“I don’t know any words for it,” Zeigler said of what he’s seen. “It’s terrible.”
He described Lehrkamp as a really cool person who never bothered anybody. Zeigler remembered Lehrkamp, who Zeigler said didn’t see a lot of playing time on the high school football team, getting to play his final home game on senior night.
“He got in the game and the whole team was happy for him and we were all cheering for him. It was cool,” Zeigler said.
He posted his feelings on Facebook this week, saying: “Every practice and every game day as soon as I walked in the locker room he was always first to greet me. ... People need to come together to do what’s right. say a prayer for him and his family, ... don’t sweep this situation away. Trent you got it bud, pull through man.”
The social media images and posts about the incident aren’t always accurate, said Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins in a release Tuesday. He said his office is communicating regularly with police on the matter and is weighing the facts as they come in while researching criminal laws and procedures to determine what laws apply to the facts.
“Our objective is the discovery of the truth and the proper application of the law to those facts,” the release said. “This requires a thorough and complete investigation by law enforcement that does not merely rely upon what is posted on social media. This takes time.”
The DA’s office will not make a decision on how to proceed until all the facts and evidence are collected, the release said.
“After the District Attorney’s Office decides what action should be taken, we will publicly announce our decision and explain the factual and legal basis for the chosen course of action,” the release said.
Higgins also said in the release that a redacted copy of the entire case file will be posted at brunswickda.org under the tab for special-interest cases so the public can review it.
“There is much misinformation about the matter on social media, and we ask you to not assume that social media posts are the actual facts of the case,” Higgins said. “The District Attorney’s Office pledges to be as transparent as possible as this case moves through our judicial system.”
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons Island, posted shortly after 11 p.m. Monday to Facebook and said he was appalled at what he has seen, but he is confident police are doing their jobs.
“As your Island County Commissioner, I want to express how appalled I am over the actions of a group of minors who committed the physical and mental atrocities that caused Trent to be hospitalized and suffer as he has,” he posted. “I am confident the police are doing their job. Let’s all continue to support Trent and his family in his recovery.”