The Camden County Commission lost its appeal Thursday to block the results of a special election that bans them from closing on a property deal for Spaceport Camden.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court of Georgia ruled it “does not address issues involving settled principles of constitutional law.”
“Upon review of the current record on appeal and the arguments made by Movant, the motion for emergency relief is hereby denied,” the one-page ruling said.
Commissioners filed an immediate appeal with the higher court in a last-ditch attempt to block the results of the special election. They argued the referendum was unconstitutional and would set a precedent enabling local legislative decisions across the state to be challenged through referendum.
Lawyers for the group supporting the petition drive and referendum argued most local legislative decisions happen too quickly to gather enough signatures from registered voters to use it as a tool. Camden County officials spent more than seven years trying to establish a spaceport.
Opponents were concerned about the money spent, public safety and environmental issues.
The attempt to block certification of the special election should end with the court’s ruling, said St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman.
More than 72 percent of the voters rejected the county’s plans to purchase a 4,000-acre industrial site from Union Carbide as the launch site.
“I don’t see what it will take the board of commissioners to give it up, but this should be it,” he said.
Despite the court ruling, Goodman remains uncertain whether the county has another plan to establish a spaceport at the site.
“I wouldn’t dare try to predict what that bunch of clowns will do,” he said of county commissioners.
Goodman qualified Thursday to run against Camden County Commission Chairman Gary Blount in the May 24 primary election.