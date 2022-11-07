Subtropical Storm Nicole could bring flood waters, high winds and heavy rains to the Golden Isles later this week as the late-season storm makes landfall Thursday in Central Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Florida.
Storm surge, flooding and tropical storm conditions are possible Thursday and Friday, especially during the high tide cycles along coastal Glynn and Camden counties, according to the weather service.
Nicole is expected to come ashore as a weak hurricane or strong tropical storm at around Port St. Lucie, Fla., some time between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center projections.
The storm is expected to cross Florida into the Gulf of Mexico, turn north and cross into Georgia near Waycross on Friday, according to forecasters.
High tides at St. Simons Island will occur at 9:10 a.m. and 9:36 p.m. Thursday, and at 9:50 a.m. and 10:18 p.m. Friday. The moon will be in its full cycle this week, strengthening potential flood effects, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologists with the weather service in Jacksonville.
“This is kind of a rare event to have a storm like Nicole here in November,” Nelson said. “The expectation up in Glynn and Camden counties is for the main impacts to be Thursday and Friday when we’re in our lunar full moon cycle, so our tides could be at some of the highest levels of the year.”
Glynn and Camden were placed Monday on tropical storm, storm surge and rip current watches.
“You could see a couple of days of tropical storm winds offshore and tropical storm gusts onshore east of I-95,” Nelson said. “And you could see 3 to 5 feet of storm surge for Glynn and Camden during the high tide cycles Thursday and through the last high tide cycles on Friday.”
Tropical storm conditions in the Golden Isles could begin developing as early as Wednesday night, with a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout Thursday and most of the day Friday, according to the weather service. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the mid 60s.
The Golden Isles will find itself between Nicole’s low pressure system and a high pressure system in New England, Nelson said.
“The air will be funneling between those two systems, so it’s going to be kind of a big squeeze between those two systems.”
Nov. 30 is the last official day of the 2022 hurricane season.
Nicole remained several hundred miles east of the Bahamas on Monday. It is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it nears the northwest Bahamas.