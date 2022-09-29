The Georgia Department of Transportation will close the Sidney Lanier Bridge today at 9 a.m. due to anticipated high sustained winds.
The Southeast Georgia Health System also announced it plans to keep the hospitals in Glynn and Camden counties open during the storm to continue impatient and outpatient services, most elective surgeries and emergency room operations, but will close some satellite services.
The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center forecast tropical storm-force winds and significant flooding in North Florida, Southeast Georgia and the coast of South Carolina today and tomorrow.
Glynn County is under a tropical storm warning, storm surge warning and hurricane watch, according to the NHC.
Rainfall expectations were reduced to substantially Thursday morning to 1-3 inches for the duration of the storm's stay in the Golden Isles, but a 4-6 foot storm surge is still anticipated.
Be aware of high tide, which coupled with a storm surge could cause substantial flooding. High tides will reach their peak on St. Simons Island at 11:08 a.m. this morning and again around 11:33 p.m. tonight and in Brunswick at 12:05 p.m. this afternoon and 12:26 a.m. tonight.
On the immediate coast, the NWS still expects sustained tropical storm-force winds, which start at 39 mph, and areas further inland may see winds around 20-30 mph.
Conditions will begin to improve in the Brunswick area tomorrow afternoon.
“The predicted strength of the wind at the bridge's elevations will render vehicles susceptible to incidents,” the release states. “Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across the bridges in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Ian may not be able to properly control their vehicles.”
Once the storm passes, GDOT engineers will conduct a safety inspection before announcing when the bridge will reopen.
The department also announced it was closing the Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth to maritime traffic for the same reasons. The GDOT rescinded an earlier announcement that the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah would be closed.
“Motorists should allow themselves extra time to reroute due to bridge closures; remain patient; and exercise caution in their travels,” the GDOT said.
Glynco Immediate Care Center, located near the I-95 exit 38, will remain open as weather permits, a statement from the health system reads.
St. Simons and Glynn Immediate Care Centers will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29-30. Southeast Georgia Physician Associates practices in Glynn and McIntosh counties and all physician practices and offices, including the Outpatient Rehabilitation Care Center, located on St. Simons Island, will be will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29-30. Patients will be contacted to reschedule appointments.
The Brunswick Campus Sleep Management Center will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 30. Health System services located on the Camden Campus, including Southeast Georgia Physician Associates practices, will remain open.
According to AccuWeather, the storm could inflict over $100 million in property damage and economic loss.
The Emergency Operations Center, a coordination hub for local government and first responder agencies and major private sector businesses located in the Glynn County Police Department headquarters, opened at 8 a.m. this morning.
“Activation was the next step for our response to this weather event, “said Glynn County Board of Commissioners Chairman Wayne Neal. “This has been ever changing and we have had to work with the best and most current information we have had available. We are ready with our response to this storm.”