Numerous downed trees, property damage and power outages resulted from the high winds of a passing thunderstorm Saturday afternoon in the south end of Brunswick, city Fire Chief Randy Mobley said.
Firefighters worked to clear as many as 15 large trees blocking several roadways in the storm’s passing, which occurred at around 3 p.m., Mobley said. High winds also downed trees on several homes in Brunswick’s south end, he said. There were no reported injuries.
“I saw at least three houses with pretty big trees on them,” Mobley said.
Roadways blocked included Oglethorpe and Third avenues, and Grant, Albany and Norwich streets, he said. By around 5 p.m., firefighters had most of the roads cleared, but Georgia Power crews remained on scene in areas of the south end restoring power, he said.
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville said it had received no reports of tornado touchdowns in Glynn County, but there was a 44-mph wind gust recorded at McKinnon St. Simons Airport, a meteorologist said. Glynn County police alerted island residents of downed trees blocking traffic at Frederica Road and Kings Way.
“I think this was a little more than 44 mph in Brunswick,” Mobley said of the city’s storm damage. “We’ve about got the streets back open and running. I don’t know if it was a tornado, but it caused some damage.”
Alec Eaton, director of the county's Emergency Management Agency, said the EMA is working to access the damage and would continue to monitor the weather throughout the night.