A state trooper lost his patrol vehicle to high tide Friday afternoon after the vehicle became stuck during a routine patrol of Jekyll Island's Driftwood Beach, said Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Chris Davis.
The trooper was patrolling the beach on Jekyll's north end at around 5 p.m. when the tide was low and the sand is normally firm enough support the SUV-style patrol vehicle, Davis said. The trooper then spotted up ahead on the beach a patch of exposed soft mud, which can cause vehicles to lose traction.
In reversing the vehicle to avoid it, the vehicle's tires found more mud, just inches beneath the exposed sand, Davis said.
The vehicle could not be freed from the sand before the incoming high tide overtook it, Davis said.
"He thought he was still on firm sand, but it was just a thin layer," Davis said. "He stopped when he saw the mud up ahead. He backed up to turn around and when he did, the tires lost traction. Of course, then high tide came in and consumed the vehicle."
By the time a towing company from Jesup arrived at low tide the next morning with a tow truck outfitted for beach extractions, the vehicle was a total loss, Davis said. The Georgia State Patrol provides law enforcement on Jekyll, which is state-owned land. Troopers routinely patrol the beaches there, Davis said.