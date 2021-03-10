A 53-year-old Townsend woman died in the predawn hours Wednesday when the 2017 Ford Transit van she was riding in crashed into a concrete utility pole on U.S. Highway 17 near the Jekyll Island Causeway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Julie P. Crews was killed in the 1:33 a.m. crash, according to the state patrol. The man driving the vehicle was not seriously injured. A state patrol spokesman indicated the vehicle may have been ambulance. The Ford Transit is commonly used as an ambulance.
The van was traveling east on U.S. 17 when it veered for unknown reasons into the concrete utility pole, trooper said. The vehicle overturned upon impact.
The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate.