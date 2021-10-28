A man was thrown from his car and killed before sunrise Thursday in a multiple-vehicle crash on the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Glynn County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The victim's name is not being released, citing notification of next of kin, the state patrol said. There were no other injuries in the 5:20 a.m. crash, which included four vehicles and two tractor-trailers, the state patrol said.
The incident began when a Nissan Sentra traveling south on I-95 near mile marker 40 incurred a flat tire, causing it to veer off the road, strike the guardrail and come to a stop in the roadway, state troopers said. The 56-year-old man Brunswick man who was driving exited the Nissan Sentra and made it off the roadway.
Then a 58-year-old Mulberry, Fla., man crashed his Tesla into the Nissan Sentra, after which the Tesla came to a rest on the outside shoulder of the roadway. A 63-year-old Lessburg, Fla., man driving a Volvo tractor-trailer then struck the Nissan Sentra again.
A man driving a Nissan Altima swerved to miss hitting the Nissan Sentra yet again and hit the median guardrail. As the Nissan Altima was rotating back across the roadway from the impact with the guardrail, a Peterbilt tractor-trailer crashed into its passenger side, throwing the driver from the Nissan Altima. The 56-year-old Middleburg, Fla., man who was driving the Peterbilt then sideswiped a Toyota 4Runner, which was driven by a 25-year-old Beaufort, S.C., man, the state patrol said.
"The driver of the Nissan Altima suffered fatal injuries," the state patrol said. "No other injuries were reported in the collisions."
Thursday's heavy rains had not yet started and were not a factor in the crash, state troopers said. There were no reports Thursday of citations. The state patrol's crash reconstruction team is investigating.