A bill to allow Glynn County voters to abolish the Glynn County Police Department is back on the table.
In addition to a bill that would ask county voters the question of whether they want to keep the beleaguered department or merge it with the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, State Sen. Willian Ligon, R-White Oak, said he intends to drop a bill that will ask voters if the decision should be enacted.
If the public answers in the affirmative to both questions, Ligon said the county government would be forced to merge the police with the local sheriff's office, currently led by Sheriff Neal Jump.
Ligon and state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, proposed similar legislation earlier this year, but backed off after pushback from local government officials, state organizations and the public.
Ligon said he is introducing the new bill after hearing renewed interest in the matter, largely due to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the subsequent handling of the case by local police.
This is a developing story.