State legislators announced Sunday they would not advance two bills that would allow the public to vote on dissolving the Glynn County Police Department, putting a non-binding resolution on the November ballot instead.

The bill — Senate Bill 317 in the state Senate and House Bill 866 in the Georgia House of Representatives — would allow voters to decide whether or not to keep their police department or to merge it with the local sheriff’s office.

State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, and state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, sponsored the bills in their respective chambers of the Georgia General Assembly after hearing a report from a Glynn County grand jury on a professional misconduct scandal at the county police department.

The grand jury made several recommendations in the report, among them that Glynn County voters “should have the opportunity to vote on the issue of whether to continue to have a Glynn County Police Department in November 2020.”

After speaking with members of the Glynn County Commission, a press release stated that Ligon and Hogan were “hopeful that some serious changes are being considered for their oversight of the Glynn County Police Department as well as for the internal policies of the department itself.”

If the resolution passes, “it would be up to the Glynn County Commissioners whether to conform to the results of the referendum or not.”

“On the other hand, commissioners could make their own case to the people that enough reforms have been adopted to solve the problems identified by the Grand Jury and face reelection on the merits of those reforms,” the release states.

The bone of contention among local officials and state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, among others who opposed the measure, was the provision allowing the general assembly to call such a vote, as well as the county.

They cited concerns that it violated the home rule provisions of the Georgia Constitution, which allow counties and cities to establish their own police departments, and a general principle that state legislators work with local officials rather than against them.

Ligon said Monday that the bill would not have violated home rule, as the citizens of Glynn County would be the ones ultimately making the decision to keep or get rid or the police department, not the state.

More from this section

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved Tuesday evening a marine salvager's plan to build a giant mesh barrier around the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray. The 33-acre barrier is intended as a measure to reduce pollution to the St. Simons Sound when work begins to saw the 25,000-ton vessel …

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

A bill allowing for the dissolution of the Glynn County Police Department passed a state Senate committee Thursday by a 5-4 vote, following remarks from state Sen. William Ligon and 30 minutes of testimony by Glynn County Commissioner Mike Browning, in which Browning made a number of allegat…

Cops: Armed man walked out of bank with cash

Cops: Armed man walked out of bank with cash

An armed man robbed the Five Star Credit Union at 4401 Altama Ave., in Brunswick late Thursday morning, walking out of the bank and into a nearby neighborhood with “an undisclosed amount of cash,” Brunswick Police reported.

+4
Stranded manatee mom and calf rescued from Sea Palms pond

Stranded manatee mom and calf rescued from Sea Palms pond

A manatee mother and her calf spent a dangerously chilly weekend stranded in a water hazard at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island, which proved to be too much for the yearling who died in route to the Jacksonville Zoo, said Jason Lee, wildlife program manager for the state Department of Natural …