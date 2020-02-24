State legislators announced Sunday they would not advance two bills that would allow the public to vote on dissolving the Glynn County Police Department, putting a non-binding resolution on the November ballot instead.
The bill — Senate Bill 317 in the state Senate and House Bill 866 in the Georgia House of Representatives — would allow voters to decide whether or not to keep their police department or to merge it with the local sheriff’s office.
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, and state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, sponsored the bills in their respective chambers of the Georgia General Assembly after hearing a report from a Glynn County grand jury on a professional misconduct scandal at the county police department.
The grand jury made several recommendations in the report, among them that Glynn County voters “should have the opportunity to vote on the issue of whether to continue to have a Glynn County Police Department in November 2020.”
After speaking with members of the Glynn County Commission, a press release stated that Ligon and Hogan were “hopeful that some serious changes are being considered for their oversight of the Glynn County Police Department as well as for the internal policies of the department itself.”
If the resolution passes, “it would be up to the Glynn County Commissioners whether to conform to the results of the referendum or not.”
“On the other hand, commissioners could make their own case to the people that enough reforms have been adopted to solve the problems identified by the Grand Jury and face reelection on the merits of those reforms,” the release states.
The bone of contention among local officials and state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, among others who opposed the measure, was the provision allowing the general assembly to call such a vote, as well as the county.
They cited concerns that it violated the home rule provisions of the Georgia Constitution, which allow counties and cities to establish their own police departments, and a general principle that state legislators work with local officials rather than against them.
Ligon said Monday that the bill would not have violated home rule, as the citizens of Glynn County would be the ones ultimately making the decision to keep or get rid or the police department, not the state.