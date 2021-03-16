Voters in Glynn County did not approve Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 on Tuesday.
The No votes outpaced the Yes votes with a narrow margin of 53.54 percent to 46.46 percent.
The second referendum on the ballot — to declare the Oglethorpe Conference Center, a SPLOST IV and V project, infeasible — passed with a much wider margin at 62.77 percent voting in favor and 37.23 percent voting against.
The Glynn County Commission, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority stood to gain as much as $68.5 million from the 1 percent sales tax for infrastructure and capital projects and purchases.
