Voters in Glynn County did not approve Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 on Tuesday.

The No votes outpaced the Yes votes with a narrow margin of 53.54 percent to 46.46 percent.

The second referendum on the ballot — to declare the Oglethorpe Conference Center, a SPLOST IV and V project, infeasible — passed with a much wider margin at 62.77 percent voting in favor and 37.23 percent voting against.

The Glynn County Commission, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority stood to gain as much as $68.5 million from the 1 percent sales tax for infrastructure and capital projects and purchases.

Read more in Wednesday's edition of The Brunswick News.

More from this section

Golden Ray's third cut completed Monday night

Golden Ray's third cut completed Monday night

The VB 10,000 crane barge cut its way through the foremost section of shipwrecked Golden Ray on Monday night, eight days after the operation began, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.

Stress management service is a beacon for well-being

Stress management service is a beacon for well-being

Stress management and well-being are rising concerns in 2021. According to the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America 2020 Survey, nearly seven in 10 (67 percent) Americans say their stress levels have increased over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly two-thirds r…