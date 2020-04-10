The number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District rose by a small amount Friday, topping out at 253 as of noon.
The district reported 246 cases at 7 p.m. Thursday. Glynn County saw one new case since then and now sits at 32 total. Neither Camden nor McIntosh counties reported any new cases. They have 19 and three, respectively.
In the rest of the district, Chatham County reported 136 cases; Effingham, 19; Bryan, 28; Liberty, 14; and Long, one.
Eight deaths have been reported, according to the district, one more in Chatham County since Thursday. None have been reported in Glynn, Camden or McIntosh counties.
Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 11,483 cases, 2,351 of which were hospitalized as of noon today. A total of 416 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the state.
Four Atlanta counties and Dougherty county still hold the top five spots in terms of the number of cases.
Fulton County has reported 1,364 cases; Dekalb, 795; Cobb, 662; and Gwinnett, 646. Dougherty County, which saw a major outbreak in Albany earlier this year, reported 1,062 cases as of noon Friday and leads the state in deaths, resting at 67.
The large majority of cases can still be found among those 18-59 at 61 percent. People aged 60 or older account for 35 percent while minors make up one percent of cases. Three percent are listed as unknown.
Women are more often afflicted, accounting for 54 percent of all cases. Men, 44 percent. Two percent are listed as unknown.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.