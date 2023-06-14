A 16-year-old Brunswick High School football player was shot and killed Tuesday night.
The Brunswick Police said in a press release that Mykal Ellis, 16, was found unresponsive in the roadway at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 2600 block of Johnston Street.
Officers attempted life-saving measures prior to the arrival of emergency medical personnel, but Ellis died at the scene, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing and the police department is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.
Ellis was a running back on the roster of Brunswick High School's football team in the class of 2026.
The shooting happened in the same block where a midday drive-by shooting wounded two people on June 7, one critically.
The police department has not said whether the incidents are related.