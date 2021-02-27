Shipwreck update: Cutting stops again on engine section

The VB 10,000 crane vessel ceased cutting on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound Saturday morning, the fifth such work stoppage since this current cut began a month ago, Unified Command confirmed today.
And, for the second time in this cut, the 255-foot-tall, twin-hulled VB 10,000 has completely disconnected the rigging that secured its winches to the chain that is struggling to cut through the dense interior steel of the engine section. The crane vessel had moved a short distance away from its cutting position of straddling the shipwreck’s hull Saturday morning.
This third cut into the shipwreck has proven the most challenging by far for the VB 10,000. The 3,100-metric-ton bow section was cut away during a three-week process in November, and the 6,250-metric-ton stern section was separated in an effort that stretched a little more than a week in late December. Both the bow and stern sections have since been towed to a recycling facility in Louisiana.
Cutting on the engine section stopped on two occasions earlier this month, both times to replace broken steel parts that aided in connecting the cutting chain to the pulleys on the VB 10,000. Work stopped on two more occasions after that, first to replace some of the wiring in the VB 10,000’s rigging system and then to replace all of the wiring – thousands and thousands of feet of it. The VB 10,000 disconnected from the chains and moved away from its position straddling the shipwreck to perform the rewiring.
After that nine-day delay, cutting had resumed after midnight Thursday. Oil leaks began appearing later that day in the waters surrounding what is left of the Golden Ray, which overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Unified Command has responded with a flotilla of cleanup crews, aligning the boats in formation with the currents in efforts to remove pollutants with oil skimmers and oil-resistant and oil-absorbent boom materials.
Most discharge has been oil globules and fuel sheens, Unified Command said.
Salvors were still cutting into the shipwreck Friday afternoon. It is not known when or why cutting ceased, but the VB 10,000 had disconnected and separated itself from the shipwreck by around 7 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone spotting oil in the waters surrounding the shipwreck or on shorelines is asked to call the National Response Center hotline at 800-424-8802. Anyone spotting suspected debris from the shipwreck is asked to call the Debris Reporting hotline at 912-944-5620.