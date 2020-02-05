Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved Tuesday evening a marine salvager's plan to build a giant mesh barrier around the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray. The 33-acre barrier is intended as a measure to reduce pollution to the St. Simons Sound when work begins to saw the 25,000-ton vessel into eight pieces and haul it away, according Unified Command.
When crews of T&T Marine Salvage begin driving the dozens of 140-foot piles that will hold the double-layered mesh netting in place, folks in the immediate area of the shipwreck can expect another kind pollution: Noise.
"There's no way to remove the Golden Ray without making noise," said Kevin Perry of Gallagher Marine Systems, one of three groups that comprise Unified Command. "The (barrier) construction noise will be limited to daylight hours. We appreciate everyone's patience with the noise levels as we work to remove this wreck as quickly as possible."
The pile-driving operation will be conducted during daylight hours only. However, once works begins on slicing the ship into pieces with a diamond-toothed saw attached to a humongous floating crane, the construction noise will at times rattle around the clock, Unified Command said. Cutting each section will take up to 24 hours, and the process cannot stop until complete once it begins.
"That means noise through the night during some 24-hour periods," said John Maddox, of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. "We do not know yet when the cutting will begin, but we will make announcements for the cutting operations once they are scheduled."
There is no timeline on when work will begin to build the environmental protection barrier surrounding the ship. It has sat overturned in the sound between Jekyll and St. Simons islands since it capsized Sept. 8 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. However, Unified Command has stated recently that it hopes to have the majority of the Golden Ray removed by the June 1 beginning of hurricane season.
Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the state DNR and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for overseeing environmental pollution mitigation and prevention, as outlined by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990. Unified Command hired the T&T Marine Salvage last month, choosing the Texas-based outfit from among six applicants for the salvaging operation.