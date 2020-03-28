Southeast Georgia Health System will begin screening patients for coronavirus symptoms through a free COVID-19 screening hotline starting Monday.
The hotline number is 912-466-7222.
Nurses will staff the hotline and advanced practice providers will offer immediate access to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates health care providers, if needed, the health system said.
Appointments will be given to patients who meet the criteria for an in-person coronavirus screening. Others may be given instructions for a virtual exam and, if warranted, instructions for testing.
Initial hotline hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Longer hours and weekends will be added if it becomes necessary, the health system said.
Primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Advanced symptoms requiring immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, sudden confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.
Elderly people and anyone with severe heart or lung disease or diabetes appear to have a higher risk for developing more serious complications from coronavirus, according to the health system.
“Health experts around the world know that containment is our best course of action to curb the spread of coronavirus," said Dr. Daniel L. Miller, emergency medicine physician at Glynn Immediate Care Center and member of the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick hospital medical staff. "For this reason, Southeast Georgia Health System rapidly mobilized resources to roll out a screening hotline that will address public concerns and help local medical providers identify who needs testing, who can quarantine at home and who needs immediate medical attention."
To keep the hotline open to those who truly need it, health system officials urge the public to call only if they or a loved one experience symptoms associated with the coronavirus.