State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, announced Monday that she would not be seeking reelection due to her husband's health.
"I will be finishing out my term and you can still reach out to my office with any concerns or questions you have," McNeill said in a statement.
McNeill was elected in November 2020. Georgia State senators serve two-year terms, her first term expires at the end of this year.
According to her statement, she will continue working to pass several pieces of legislation before her term ends.
McNeill released a statement Nov. 28, 2021, on her Facebook page announcing that she had left a special session of the House because her husband, Arlie McNeill, had been hospitalized. He was diagnosed with colon cancer, according to the post.
"We spent 14 days in the hospital and a major surgery. Thank you to everyone who sent prayers, called us and thought of us during our hospital stay," McNeill said in the November statement.
McNeill's defeated one write-in candidate in the 2020 general election to represent Georgia Senate District 3.
She faced stiffer competition from within her own party during the primary season, coming out on top in a three-way race with David Sharpe and Cody Smith. McNeill and Sharpe faced off again in a runoff with McNeill garnering the Republican nomination.
No Democratic candidates qualified for the race and one independent candidate withdrew before election day.