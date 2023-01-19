State Sen. Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, is one of two senators who will serve as the governor's floor leaders in the upper chamber of the Georgia General Assembly.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the appointment of the freshman lawmaker and Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Clarksville, to the positions this morning.
The appointments will be for the 2023 and 2024 sessions.
"As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I'm proud to announce the dedicated public servants who will serve as my floor leaders," Kemp said. "In my first term we passed historic budgets and bills that benefit hardworking Georgians and families. As we enter my second term, I'm looking forward to working with these leaders to build on those achievements. Together, we will make even more history for the Peach State."