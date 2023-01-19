Gov. Brian Kemp has picked one of Glynn County’s freshman legislators to be one of his floor leaders in the Georgia General Assembly.
State Sen. Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, is one of two senators who will serve as a floor leader in the Senate.
Floor leaders sponsor bills introduced in the General Assembly on behalf of the governor and guide the legislation through the committee process and onto the floor.
Hodges said he is humbled and proud to be asked by the governor to serve.
“I believe this position will help me provide stronger representation to the good folks living in District 3,” he said.
Senate District 3 includes a part of Ware County and all of Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Charlton counties.
Kemp announced the appointment of Hodges and Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Clarksville, Thursday.
Four representatives will serve as the governor’s floor leaders in the House. They are Rep. Lauren McDonald, R-Cumming; Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville; Rep. Will Wade, R-Dawsonville; and Rep. Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville.
The House and Senate appointments will be for the 2023 and 2024 sessions.
“As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I’m proud to announce the dedicated public servants who will serve as my floor leaders,” Kemp said.
“In my first term we passed historic budgets and bills that benefit hardworking Georgians and families. As we enter my second term, I’m looking forward to working with these leaders to build on those achievements. Together, we will make even more history for the Peach State.”
Garrison Douglas, the governor’s press secretary, was asked if it is unusual for a freshman senator to be appointed a floor leader.
“While a privilege, it is not unusual for floor leaders to be members of the freshman class,” Douglas said.