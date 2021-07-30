Breakthrough attained.
A massive cutting chain tore through the last steel sheet binding one gargantuan chunk of scrap metal to the other Friday night, making relatively quick work of the effort to separate Section 6 from the dwindling remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound.
Separation of the section was achieved between 9:16 and 9:26 p.m., said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. It marked one more crucial step toward completely removing the Golden Ray’s half-submerged wreckage from its lair in the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands. It was achieved by the sheer force of tension applied by the VB 10,000 crane vessel’s system of winches, wire rigging and pulleys.
The 3,695-metric-ton mass of steel is hanging suspended by tension wire from the arching rafters of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000. Sometime Saturday morning, a pilot will steer Section 6 away from the rest of the wreck. The crane vessel will hoist the section completely from the water.
There the VB 10,000 and its load sit inside the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the salvage site. At the next compatible high tide, a dry dock barge will enter through a gate in the EPB and slide between the hulls of the of VB 10,000. The crane vessel will lower the section onto the barge deck. Salvage crews will descend and secure the section to the deck. Tugboats will then tow the barge and its cargo under the Sidney Lanier Bridge and up the Brunswick River. Its final destination is a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick.
The removal of Section 6 will leave about 153.5 feet of shipwreck still in the St. Simons Sound. For the folks at T&T Salvage who started cutting on the 656-foot-long shipwreck in November, that means one more cut and two more hulking sections to go before it is gone.
Section 6 is bound for a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick, where it will join the 3,640-ton Section 3. Each of the four remaining sections will be cut up into about a dozen smaller pieces at the location, loaded onto a barge and transported to the Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, La.
Maritime engineers suspect these four middle sections suffered the brunt of any structural damage when the Golden Ray overturned on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The four outer sections were all transported via barge whole and directly to the MARS facility on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Cutting to remove Section 6 started eight days ago, in the predawn hours of July 22. Its duration matches the two most expeditious cuts in the salvage operation: the effort to separate the stern from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2; and the task of cutting away Section 2, March 7-15.
However, this comparatively smooth operation comes on the heels of the most grueling cut salvagers have encountered. Section 3 was finally cut away July 1, after eight arduous weeks that included constant encounters with dense 2-foot-thick steel brackets along the cut path and a massive internal fire after a welder’s torch sparked an inferno fueled by hundreds of vehicles within.
In preparation for the separation and lift, Unified Command increased its fleet of oil pollution cleanup crews to about 20 boats on the waters surrounding the shipwreck. These boats employ oil skimmers, absorbent boom and V-shaped craft known as current busters that corral and contain fuel sheens and floating oil globules.
Significant fuel leaks have occurred during separation and lifting of sections, including earlier this month in the wake of Section 3’s final cut and removal.
Also, crews have attached oil retention boom at the open end of the shipwreck, inside of which are layers of absorbent boom that is being replaced as it is soiled, Himes said. In addition to sturdy netting beneath to catch loose vehicles and other large debris, the EPB’s surface is lined with a double layer of oil retention boom.
However, floating fuel sheens splattered with oil globules have been sucked underneath the EBP’s oil retention boom and into surrounding waters by the St. Simons Sound’s swift tidal currents. The additional layers of retention and absorbent boom inside the EPB has proven effective in the past week, Himes said.
Additional crews regularly police local shorelines for washed up shipwreck debris and tar balls.
Those who see fuel sheens or oil globules on waters near the shipwreck are encouraged to report it to the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 800-424-8802. Those spot shipwreck debris on local shorelines are asked to call the debris hotline at 912-944-5620.
Unified Command reminds recreational boaters that vessels are prohibited within 150 yards of the EPB.